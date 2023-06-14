Sudanese boys enjoy football despite clashes

ALBAWABA - A video of Sudanese boys playing football while the sound of gunfire was heard and a thick black smoke was seen raising into the sky from behind.

The 12-second TikTok video has gained massive attention and was widely shared on social media platforms as it gained about 500,000 views on Twitter only.

According to some Twitter users, the Sudanese boys were playing in Omdurman city, where heavy fighting is reported amid the ongoing war in Sudan that started on April 15.

A person commented: "The problem is that they are poor young men who waste their time beside the specter of death. Oh God, you protect our people in Sudan."

Another added: "As they say, talent springs from the midst of suffering."

مقطع متداول من "أم درمان" في السودان لشباب يستمتعون بلعب كرة القدم وحولهم أصوات الرصاص وخلفهم أدخنة القنابل وفوقهم هدير الطائرات.



Tikok: __crouch__ pic.twitter.com/FQ5xoEteqs — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) June 14, 2023

Heavy clashes were reported in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) which is led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.

Many people shared sympathy with people in Sudan as hundreds were reported killed and thousands were injured with no sight of a truce or deal to stop the war in the atmosphere despite truce talks with the mediation of Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate declared that 958 civilians were killed and 3,531 others were also injured in the violence since mid-April.