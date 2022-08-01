Arson! Israeli Settlers Rob Little Ahmad Al Dawabsheh by Killing His Family in Nablus

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 1st, 2022 - 06:39 GMT
Ahmad Al Dawabsheh
Toddler Ahmad Al Dawabsheh (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Toddler Ahmad Al Dawabsheh barely survived the arson the attack on his home by Jewish extremists but his dad, mom and little baby brother all perished. Settlers set upon the house in the Duma village near Nablus and burned it to the ground.  

 

This is the little boy now:

This is how he was five years ago:

And his family:

And now:

A campaign to remember:

 

