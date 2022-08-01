Arson! Israeli Settlers Rob Little Ahmad Al Dawabsheh by Killing His Family in Nablus

ALBAWABA - Toddler Ahmad Al Dawabsheh barely survived the arson the attack on his home by Jewish extremists but his dad, mom and little baby brother all perished. Settlers set upon the house in the Duma village near Nablus and burned it to the ground.

The Palestinian child, Ahmed Dawabsheh, is the only survivor of the settlers’ Holocaust against his family’s home. #NeverForget #IsraeliCrimes #AhmedDawabsha pic.twitter.com/LCnBDQPOo6 — Layla Khaled 𓂆 (@LaylaKh87004292) July 31, 2022

This is the little boy now:

This is how he was five years ago:

Was your child burned before while he was sleeping peacefully? This is what happened with Ali Dawabsheh 5 years ago, he was burned by Israeli zionist gangs. #NeverForget #IsraeliCrimes #AhmedDawabsha pic.twitter.com/JsGx8AAYCK — Layla Khaled 𓂆 (@LaylaKh87004292) July 31, 2022

And his family:

The parents of the infant Ali, Saad and Reham, died of their burns several weeks later while his brother Ahmed survived. #NeverForget #IsraeliCrimes #AhmedDawabsha pic.twitter.com/gQwGGLHAmG — Layla Khaled 𓂆 (@LaylaKh87004292) July 31, 2022

And now:

We call on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards the Palestinian cause and to pressure the occupation authorities to respect the law in the Palestinian land. #NeverForget #IsraeliCrimes #AhmedDawabsha#Ronaldo #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/3g8owUYUBj — Layla Khaled 𓂆 (@LaylaKh87004292) July 31, 2022

A campaign to remember: