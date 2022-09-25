Attacking Female Palestinians! Israel's Support of Iranian Protests

Israel is under fire after sharing a video on its official TikTok channel showing support for the latest protests in Iran fueled by the death of an Iranian woman, 22, Mahsa Amini on September 16th, 2022.

On the official Israeli TikTok channel, a video was released showing females holding a billboard with hashtags reading Mahsa Amini in both English and Farsi while saying in Hebrew: "Remember Mahsa".

At the end of the video, Israel's official TikTok channel shared the photo of the Iranian woman with the caption: "22 year old Mahsa Amini was murdered by the Islamic Regime for uncovering her hair"; adding: "may her memory be a blessing".

Viral reactions were made online following the release of the video by Israel's TikTok channel as pro-Palestinians heavily slammed the double standers of the occupation. Activists shared many videos showing the Israeli army forces attacking Palestinian women.

This is the hypocrisy of every single liberal. https://t.co/d6i9jRlTBi — Carlos Flores (@pay2cum) September 25, 2022

One of the videos was posted on social media documenting the attack on a minor Palestinian female, aged 12, by eight armed forces at the same time. The video dates back to late February. However, it emerged widely online since the release of the video supporting Iran's latest protests against the death of Mahsa Amini.

People widely criticized the Israeli video and accused the government of being a hypocrite as it supports protest after the death of Iranian female Amini while it justifies attacking Palestinian females every single day.

Is this justified? https://t.co/wgAtmaDUaG — Paul Raj Shekar (@DrPaulRajSheka1) September 25, 2022

What is Happening in Iran?

Protests erupted across Iran after news about the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police for wearing an improper Hijab on Friday, September 16th, 2022.

According to witnesses, Mahsa Amini was arrested by the police and dragged to the police van where she was attacked and beaten up by policemen before being taken to the hospital, entering a coma and passing away.

Solidarity Protests in California and New York Show Support for Iranians, Murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini | The Foreign Desk https://t.co/8Ip5qvmXas pic.twitter.com/TU4m21Ylt4 — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) September 22, 2022

Thousands of protesters have taken it to the streets across the country to denounce the death of Mahsa Amini. At least, 41 people including several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the latest violent rallies.

Furthermore, several countries worldwide, including Lebanon, Iraq, the US and Australia, have organized rallies in support of women's rights in the Islamic Republic while mourning the death of Mahsa Amini.