Australian MP Thorpe in Row After Swearing Allegiance to The 'Colonising' Queen Elizabeth

ALBAWABA - Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe is making international headlines and trending at ( @SenatorThorpe) for walking into the country's federal parliamentary chamber and swearing an oath of allegiance.

Lidia Thorpe is a disgusting piece of work. Her black power raised fist & her attempt to disrespect the oath while being sworn in as the Senator for Victoria was disgraceful. — Catherine (@catherine___c) August 1, 2022

Disturbing, or it depends on whose political views one is holding as she said: 'I will be faithful and I bear true allegiance to the colonising Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second,' the outspoken politician said in a mocking tone, according to the Daily Mail.

Shame the level of anger directed at Lidia Thorpe today is nowhere to be seen by these same critics when it comes to 10 year old Indigenous children being jailed and Indigenous deaths in custody continuing at record rates. Where is your rage then? It’s stilled by your racism. — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) August 1, 2022

That got ears perked up. In a stern voice the president's chamber Sue Lines said: 'Senator Thorpe, Senator Thorpe, you are required to recite the oath as printed on the card,' and she did.

The new Australian senator for the Green Party is getting everyone talking on the social media. Some people are totally against her, saying this is preposterous and as expected, others support her act. Her is what one thought:

I am deeply repulsed by your offensive words. Shame on you. Senator Lidia Thorpe and Adam Bandt represent me. Oppression of First Nations and colonial apparatus and machinations must end. ✅Treaty, new constitution/electoral system, First Nations permanent seats, sovereignty https://t.co/ueN7Sd0FMj — Sarah Climate🦜🐨🌳🐬💚🌏BLM⛴AS👣DANCE🪘🎀 (@clearticulation) August 2, 2022

Here is another swipe:

Is Lidia Thorpe our first victim of foot n mouth disease? — P.Cochran (@bushy_97) July 31, 2022

Here's her again repeating the oath:

Far-left activist & new Australian senator (Greens Party) Lidia Thorpe raises a fist as she is sworn in & changes the oath, calling the Queen a colonizer. Thorpe recently said she only entered parliament to infiltrate & undermine it. pic.twitter.com/H8YTHs0v8c — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2022

The London Daily Mail reports: After reciting the pledge as required, Thorpe declared on Twitter: 'Sovereignty never ceded,' and the newspaper adds Australia was a British colony for more than 100 years, a period during which thousands of Aboriginal Australians were killed and communities were displaced wholesale and whilst the country gained de facto independence in 1901 it has never become a fully fledged republic.

Sovereignty never ceded. https://t.co/OowLrlUApy — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) August 1, 2022

Bloggers are talking:

Imagine for a moment the tables were turned.



A proud white senator.



Walking into parliament, making a “white power” gesture.



There would be national condemnation.



Rightfully so.



Lidia Thorpe shouldn’t get a free pass.



We are all Australian.



End the division. pic.twitter.com/JAi5oLB2Yz — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 1, 2022

In 1999, Australians narrowly voted against removing the queen, amid a row over whether her replacement would be chosen by members of parliament, not the public. Polls show most Australians are in favour of being a republic, but there is little agreement on how a head of state should be chosen The Daily Mail reports.

However, scores of social media users criticised Senator Thorpe's behaviour on Twitter.

This Indigenous Australian senator referred to Britain's Queen Elizabeth as a coloniser, when she was taking her oath of office in the Senate ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4QjCO4dYSv — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 1, 2022

It quotes several with comments: 'What an absolute idiot is Lidia Thorpe,' wrote one. 'A total embarrassment to parliament and those she claims she represents.' Another commented: 'Racist, anti-Australian, hate speech spewing trolls like you have no place in government and should be behind bars.' 'How childish Lidia... Another look at me moment for you. Can you please tell me one good thing you've done for indigenous Australians?' a third said.