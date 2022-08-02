Australian MP Thorpe in Row After Swearing Allegiance to The 'Colonising' Queen Elizabeth

  1. Home
Published August 2nd, 2022 - 07:39 GMT
Thorpe in defiance
Lidia Thorpe (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe is making international headlines and trending at ( @SenatorThorpe) for walking into the  country's federal parliamentary chamber and swearing an oath of allegiance. 

Disturbing, or it depends on whose political views one is holding as she said: 'I will be faithful and I bear true allegiance to the colonising Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second,' the outspoken politician said in a mocking tone, according to the Daily Mail

That got ears perked up. In a stern voice the president's chamber Sue Lines said:  'Senator Thorpe, Senator Thorpe, you are required to recite the oath as printed on the card,' and she did.  

 

The new Australian senator for the Green Party is getting everyone talking on the social media. Some people are totally against her, saying this is preposterous and as expected, others support her act. Her is what one thought:

Here is another swipe:

Here's her again repeating the oath:

The London Daily Mail reports:  After reciting the pledge as required, Thorpe declared on Twitter: 'Sovereignty never ceded,' and the newspaper adds Australia was a British colony for more than 100 years, a period during which thousands of Aboriginal Australians were killed and communities were displaced wholesale and whilst the country gained de facto independence in 1901 it has never become a fully fledged republic.

Bloggers are talking:

In 1999, Australians narrowly voted against removing the queen, amid a row over whether her replacement would be chosen by members of parliament, not the public. Polls show most Australians are in favour of being a republic, but there is little agreement on how a head of state should be chosen The Daily Mail reports. 

However, scores of social media users criticised Senator Thorpe's behaviour on Twitter.

It quotes several with comments:  'What an absolute idiot is Lidia Thorpe,' wrote one. 'A total embarrassment to parliament and those she claims she represents.' Another commented: 'Racist, anti-Australian, hate speech spewing trolls like you have no place in government and should be behind bars.' 'How childish Lidia... Another look at me moment for you. Can you please tell me one good thing you've done for indigenous Australians?' a third said. 

