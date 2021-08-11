Bangladesh Arrests Social Media Star for a Dance Video Shot at a Mosque

  1. Home
Published August 11th, 2021 - 07:41 GMT
Yasin
20-years old Yasin, a Likee star, was arrested in Dhaka last Monday. (AFP)

After gaining more than 900,000 followers on Likee, Bengali online content creator Yasin was arrested by authorities from his home on Monday, for a music video he shot at a mosque while dancing with a model.

According to local sources, 20-year old Yasin who is quite popular in Bangladesh is facing accusations of "hurting people’s religious sentiments," on the basis of the digital security law.

Last month, Yasin had shot a music video at the stairs of the newly-built Daudkandi Model Mosque, accompanied by a female model, triggering major online anger amongst commentators from the Muslim-majority country.

While the video has since been removed from the platform, Yasin could face up to 5-years in prison.

Even though Bangladesh is officially announced a secular country, authorities have for years arrested dozens of people on the basis of acts deemed "offensive" to Islam. Last September, a Hindu Bengali was sentenced to 7 years in prison for a Facebook post that was described as "insulting" of the Muslim prophet Mohammad.

