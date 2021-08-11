Bangladesh Arrests Social Media Star for a Dance Video Shot at a Mosque

After gaining more than 900,000 followers on Likee, Bengali online content creator Yasin was arrested by authorities from his home on Monday, for a music video he shot at a mosque while dancing with a model.

He was arrested under the digital security law for hurting people's religious sentiments

dancing with a woman on the stairs of the Daudkandi Model Mosque https://t.co/wB84y0oSXI — noel wright (@noelwright72) August 9, 2021

According to local sources, 20-year old Yasin who is quite popular in Bangladesh is facing accusations of "hurting people’s religious sentiments," on the basis of the digital security law.

Last month, Yasin had shot a music video at the stairs of the newly-built Daudkandi Model Mosque, accompanied by a female model, triggering major online anger amongst commentators from the Muslim-majority country.

While the video has since been removed from the platform, Yasin could face up to 5-years in prison.

Even though Bangladesh is officially announced a secular country, authorities have for years arrested dozens of people on the basis of acts deemed "offensive" to Islam. Last September, a Hindu Bengali was sentenced to 7 years in prison for a Facebook post that was described as "insulting" of the Muslim prophet Mohammad.