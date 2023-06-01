Barada river in Damascus turns red

ALBAWABA - Residents of the capital woke up to a change in the color of the Barada water, which seemed cloudy and not clear.

Nidal al-Hafez, the maintenance director in Damascus Governorate, says: “The red color that appeared in the Barada River is the result of the heavy rains that fell, as everything from dirt and mud turned into riverbed”.

The unexpected transformation of the Barada River's water color to red at the heart of the Syrian capital, Damascus, surprised and perplexed the local residents, leading to numerous questions.

The situation prompted the Damascus Governorate to issue official clarifications in order to reassure the city's inhabitants.

The Director of Maintenance in the governorate affirmed that the river would return to its normal color and condition within a few days, following the drying up of the sediment and mud. These will be removed, allowing the river to regain its natural color.