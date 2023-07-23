Barbenheimer trailer! mixing Barbie, Oppenheimer movies

ALBAWABA - Did you guys wonder what will happen if we merged Barbie, Oppenheimer movies? A social media user made it easier and used Artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the results are stunning.

A Reddit user, called Curious_Refuge, has shared a video showing people how would it be if we mixed trending Barbie, Oppenheimer movies using AI technology.

The Reddit user used the cast of Oppenheimer movie and gave it a Barbie touch and came out with an "outstanding" trailer. The person said that the 2:18 minutes trailer took them about 4 days to finish.

Curious_Refuge called the new movie, Barbenheimer, a result which came after mixing both Barbie, Oppenheimer movie names together. According to the netizen, the new Barbenheimer trailer was created using the Midjourney program.

The Reddit user posted the video and wrote: "I created a Barbenheimer trailer using Midjourney. Hope you guys dig it!"

A military uniform fully in pink, Matt Damon's character dressed in a shape that blends strength and elegance at the same time. Meanwhile, in the AI-created version that mixes Barbie, Oppenheimer movies, a government official, played by Robert Downey Jr., is seen as impeccably fashionable.

A person wrote: "A masterpiece. Inspiring. All consuming media. Now, we are become death."

Another mockingly created a Theme song for the Barbenheimer trailer reading: "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie World War."

About Barbie and Oppenheimer movies:

Barbie movie:

The 2023 Barbie movie talks about the story of Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. But then they get the chance to go to the real world with loads of experiences.

Barbie Movie cast:

Margot Robbie is playing Barbie while Ryan Gosling will be Ken in the movie along with Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon.

Oppenheimer movie:

Oppenheimer is a feature documentary exploring how one man's brilliance, hubris and relentless drive was able to change the nature of war forever leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashing mass hysteria, and how, subsequently, the same man's attempts to co.

Oppenheimer movie cast:

Cillian Murphy is playing the character of J. Robert Oppenheimer along with Robert Downey, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Jack Quaid. The director of the movie is Christopher Nolan.

Both movies are expected to be released on July 21 in theaters in the United States and are set to make huge revenues.