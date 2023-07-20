Musk uses Barbie and Oppenheimer to compare Twitter, Instagram

ALBAWABA - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ignited controversy online after retweeting a post that compares Twitter and Instagram platforms to Barbie and Oppenheimer movies, which are set to be released on July 21 in the United States.

In the post, a Twitter user named Nate Esparza posted a photo showing Barbie and Oppenheimer posters and wrote above the Barbie movie "Instagram" and above the Oppenheimer movie, he wrote "Twitter."

American billionaire commented on the photo comparing Twitter and Instagram to Barbie and Oppenheimer movies by only using one emoji, "Direct Hit," which shows a dart board with a dart hitting the center.

Many comments, criticism and controversy erupted on Twitter following the post as some people said the comparison is unfair.

A person commented: "The great millennial social media rivalry. Let boomers and Gen X have Facebook and the Zoomers can have TikTok."

The European premiere of "Barbie" in central London. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

About Barbie and Oppenheimer movies:

Barbie movie:

The 2023 Barbie movie talks about the story of Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. But then they get the chance to go to the real world with loads of experiences.

Barbie Movie cast:

Margot Robbie is playing Barbie while Ryan Gosling will be Ken in the movie along with Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon.

General view of Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" premiere. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP

Oppenheimer movie:

Oppenheimer is a feature documentary exploring how one man's brilliance, hubris and relentless drive was able to change the nature of war forever leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashing mass hysteria, and how, subsequently, the same man's attempts to co.

Oppenheimer movie cast:

Cillian Murphy is playing the character of J. Robert Oppenheimer along with Robert Downey, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Jack Quaid. The director of the movie is Christopher Nolan.

Both movies are expected to be released on July 21 in theaters in the United States and are set to make huge revenues.