Barbie obsession reaches deaths! Pink tombs are latest trend

ALBAWABA - Since the release of the 2023 Barbie movie, it has rapidly become one of the most famous films worldwide with the earth turning pink to imitate the famous doll. However Pink tombs are just a "crazy idea."

Sky News reported that fans of the world's most famous doll have gone insane as they are now developing and creating everything in pink including tombs which are the latest trend.

The pink tombs are getting famous due to a 30 per cent discount in comparison to the regular brown ones which triggers more people to buy especially those who have watched the Barbie movie and love the doll.

هوس باربي يصل إلى الموت.. تابوت باللون الزهري يواكب "الموضة" مع خصم 30% #شاهد_سكاي pic.twitter.com/8448CqTmLR August 3, 2023

According to Sky News Arabic, pink tombs are being more common in several countries, especially in Mexico, Salvador and Latin American countries.

Social media users have been going back and forth on whether these new pink tombs trends are a good or a bad idea. Some also debated if they are willing to buy it or is it too controversial.

About Barbie movie:

The 2023 Barbie movie talks about the story of Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. But then they get the chance to go to the real world with loads of experiences.

Barbie Movie cast:

Margot Robbie is playing Barbie while Ryan Gosling will be Ken in the movie along with Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon.