BBC documentary on Modi stirs India anger

Sally Shakkour

Published February 16th, 2023 - 03:29 GMT
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respect at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat on Gandhi's death anniversary in New Delhi on January 30, 2023.(Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - BBC documentary about India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignited public anger in India. Some BJP politicians accused the BBC of having an anti-Modi agenda.

The documentary, under the title "India: the Modi Question", consists of two parts and talks about discrimination against Muslim minorities in India as well as the rising tensions between the Indian PM and the Muslim community.

The documentary was released in the United Kingdom in January.

India's tax officials raided the British broadcaster’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday amid controversy over the latest documentary on Modi.

The two-part series starts by highlighting deadly raids against Muslims in 2002 when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat. The Muslim community back then was blamed for the death of 60 Hindu pilgrims when their train carriage was set alight.

More than 1,000 people died in the 2002 riots, most of them Muslims, as Hindu mobs targeted their houses across the state, the Guardian reported.

India's PM was accused of communal violence and encouraging the Hindu mobs and directing the police to stand aside as Muslim households were attacked. Modi was banned from entering the United States due to “very serious” doubts regarding his role in the clashes.

In 2012, the prime minister was cleared of complicity in the violence by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the supreme court of India.

