BBC documentary on Modi stirs India anger

ALBAWABA - BBC documentary about India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignited public anger in India. Some BJP politicians accused the BBC of having an anti-Modi agenda.

The documentary, under the title "India: the Modi Question", consists of two parts and talks about discrimination against Muslim minorities in India as well as the rising tensions between the Indian PM and the Muslim community.

So no one should criticize PM Narenda Modi !!!!! ?????

That’s Democracy ??? https://t.co/hroBDmGn51 — Randa HABIB (@RandaHabib) February 15, 2023

The documentary was released in the United Kingdom in January.

India's tax officials raided the British broadcaster’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday amid controversy over the latest documentary on Modi.

Today, Indian tax agents conducted "surveys" of (read: raided) BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. This comes as India's government is trying to block the BBC documentary "The Modi Question", a critique of PM Modi. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/fy8RAvJGPW — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 15, 2023

The two-part series starts by highlighting deadly raids against Muslims in 2002 when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat. The Muslim community back then was blamed for the death of 60 Hindu pilgrims when their train carriage was set alight.

More than 1,000 people died in the 2002 riots, most of them Muslims, as Hindu mobs targeted their houses across the state, the Guardian reported.

First, @narendramodi bans BBC documentary exposing his role in #Gujarat riots.



Now, he has tax authorities raid #BBCOffice in Delhi.



Not surprised to hear #India's ranking on the @RSF_inter Press Freedom Index fell to 150 out of 180 countries.https://t.co/4tM4l5ontp — Nadine Maenza (@nadinemaenza) February 14, 2023

India's PM was accused of communal violence and encouraging the Hindu mobs and directing the police to stand aside as Muslim households were attacked. Modi was banned from entering the United States due to “very serious” doubts regarding his role in the clashes.

In 2012, the prime minister was cleared of complicity in the violence by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the supreme court of India.