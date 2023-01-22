  1. Home
BBC headline about Jacinda Ardern described "sexist"

Sally Shakkour

Published January 22nd, 2023 - 11:42 GMT
BBC headline
A screenshot of BBC's old title on about New Zealand's former prime minister Jacinda Ardern. (Twitter/ @rulajebreal)

ALBAWABA - A now-changed title shared by the BBC stirred debate on social media where feminists and women's rights advocates called it a very "sexist" one.

The title was about New Zealand's former prime minister who resigned days ago. It read: "Jacinda Ardern resigns: Can women really have it all?"

The title was changed to: "Jacinda Ardern resigns: Departure reveals unique pressures on PM" following the massive backlash on social media.

A person posted: "Jacinda Ardern has been a longstanding leader and international hero. Because of her, many more women have bigger aspirations and will enjoy bigger successes. She did it all."

Another commented: "I CANNOT BELIEVE WE ARE STILL HERE." 

Many people called it a disgrace as the British website is one of the most famous news sources in the world.

Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Jan. 19. The ex-prime minister said she had "no more in the tank." According to sources, Chris Hipkins will be replacing Ardern following a formal vote.

