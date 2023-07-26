BBC rebuked over Moroccan team captain sexual orientation question

ALBAWABA - BBC sends apology after asking after one of its reporters asked the captain of Morocco’s female World Cup team about their sexual orientation.

In an interview with the Moroccan team captain, a BBC reporter asked Ghizlane Chebbak whether she or any of her teammates in the football team are "lesbians."

The question triggered a wide and angry reaction worldwide and on social media forcing the British public service broadcaster to offer an apology.

BBC reporter asked Chebbak: "In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship. Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?"

However, the press conference moderator rejected the question and interrupted the reporter by saying: "Sorry, this is a very political question, so we’ll just stick to questions relating to football."

Despite that, the BBC reporter insisted to have an answer from the Moroccan team captain. the moderator continued to say that this is an "inappropriate" question.

In a statement made by the BBC, a spokesperson told CNN: "We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress."

The video was widely shared and debated on social media with many comments and interactions came to defend the Moroccan female World Cup team in the face of the BBC reporter.

