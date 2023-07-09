Captagon report angers Syria, cancels BBC media accreditation

ALBAWABA - Syria gets angered by a BBC report about the trade of an "amphetamine called Captagon with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's family."

Syria accused the British public service broadcaster of failing to meet "professional standards." The Syrian information ministry announced canceling the BBC's media accreditation over what it described as "biased and misleading reports".

A BBC spokesperson responded to the broadcaster's media accreditation in Syria: "We speak to people across the political spectrum to establish the facts."

BBC News Arabic released an investigative report linking the Captagon drug trade in Syria with leading members of the Syrian Armed Forces and President Bashar Assad's family.

(Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

According to the BBC, the investigation was a joint work between the BBC News Arabic and the investigative journalism network OCCRP and it links the multi-billion dollar Captagon drug trade in the country with top officials and presidential family members.

Months earlier, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on a list of people, including two cousins of Bashar Assad, who are suspected of involvement in the Captagon trade.

According to multiple independent experts, Syria's Captagon trade could be worth up to $57 billion.