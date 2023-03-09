Is Beijing sky raining worms?

ALBAWABA - Chinese citizens were shocked as the streets of the Chinese capital, Beijing filled with worms with no indication of the reason behind the phenomenon.

Videos and photos were virally shared on social media platforms during the past few days showing worms falling from the sky and fulfilling the streets and cars.

Currently in china...worms falling from the sky....😳 pic.twitter.com/4nczgFyz7t — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) March 4, 2023

Several theories emerged online after the videos of hundreds of worms in China with some saying strong wind might have carried out the worms.

While others reportedly said the worms might have fallen from the trees and covered the streets of the Chinese capital.

A person claimed that the bizarre phenomenon might be related to earthquakes or could hint at an upcoming natural disaster calling people to be careful in the next few days.

No official statement has been made yet on the weird phenomenon.

Residents of the region where worms are filling it were told by Chinese authorities to use umbrellas when they are outside their homes, Daily Star reported.