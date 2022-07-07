Ben & Jerry’s Ice-Cream Takes Unilever to Court Over Israeli Settlements

Last July, American Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's announced ending its sales in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, while maintaining sales in other Israeli cities, citing its long-standing social activism mission as the reason behind its decision.

Ben and Jerry’s are fighting for the important principle of upholding International Law: pic.twitter.com/yKhWRWCPXa — Bint (@PalBint) July 6, 2022

The Ben & Jerry's pause of sales in Israeli settlements in July 2021 came only two months after an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, one that had prompted worldwide protests calling for an end to the Israeli military occupation of territories occupied in 1967, which is deemed illegal according to international law.

Consequently, Ben & Jerry's independent board decided to end operations in the West Bank, a decision that was reserved last week by Ben & Jerry's parent company, Unilever, as it sealed a deal selling the Israeli branch of its Ben & Jerry’s business to American Quality Products, to allow ice-cream sales in Israel and its settlements in the West Bank to proceed.

NEW: Unilever has forced Ben & Jerry's to start selling ice cream again in Israel. Unilever says: "Antisemitism has no place in any society. We have never expressed any support for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement and have no intention of changing that position." — Hannah Uttley (@huttleyjourno) June 29, 2022

Ben & Jerry’s considered the decision to sell its products in Israeli settlements despite their 2021 announcement as "undermining" to its "social integrity".

Challenging the parent company, Ben & Jerry’s board decided last Friday to sue Unilever, based on the agreement they signed when Ben & Jerry’s was acquired by Unilever in 2000, according to which the ice cream maker kept the right to "make decisions about its social mission".

Courageous and ethical leaderhip! Ben & Jerry's continue to refuse to sell ice-cream in the Israeli colonies. https://t.co/hTMGhdZbcr — Article1Collective (@Article1C) July 7, 2022

Founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, Ben & Jerry’s is known for its long record of advocacy for social justice. Following their decision to stop operations in the occupied West Bank, Ben & Jerry’s faced strong backlash from pro-Israeli voices, accusing the company of "antisemitism and targeting Jews".