Biden criticized for awarding transgender on Women's Day

ALBAWABA - The Biden administration gave the "Women of Courage" award to a transgender woman from Argentina during an International Women's Day ceremony triggering a storm on social media.

First Lady Jill Biden presented awards to 11 people, one of whom was Alba Rueda, a politician who became the first openly transgender lawmaker in Argentina.

pic.twitter.com/j4tpCHPleG First Lady Jill Biden awards biological male on International Women’s Day. Wrong on so many levels. The trans movement is a women erasing movement. — Antiwoke Antifragile Parents League (@AntiwokeParents) March 8, 2023

A statement released by the White House celebrating Women’s History Month: "During Women’s History Month, we celebrate the countless women who have fought tirelessly and courageously for equality, justice, and opportunity in our Nation."

Rueda is a prominent LGBTQ+ rights activist who fought during her career to achieve equality and secure a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community.

The National Catholic Register said: "They also seemed to struggle with the definition of what a woman is, choosing to give a "Women of Courage" award to a transgender activist who is a biological male."

Nevertheless, rights activists welcomed Jill Biden's move to award a transgender on International Women's Day calling it a successful step toward equality.

🔴 US Republicans have criticised Jill Biden, the First Lady, after she presented an award for women to a trans woman on International Women’s Day https://t.co/VPykyP4veo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 9, 2023

On the other hand, U.S. President Joe Biden released a statement on International Women's Day decrying the situation of females in Afghanistan, Iran and Ukraine.

In a statement, Biden said: "Despite decades of progress, in far too many places around the world, the rights of women and girls are still under attack, holding back entire communities."