  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Biden criticized for awarding transgender on Women's Day

Biden criticized for awarding transgender on Women's Day

Published March 9th, 2023 - 02:08 GMT
Women's Day
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) pose with Alba Rueda (C), from Argentina during the 17th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award ceremony. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)
Highlights
administration

ALBAWABA - The Biden administration gave the "Women of Courage" award to a transgender woman from Argentina during an International Women's Day ceremony triggering a storm on social media.

Also ReadAfghan women protest for basic rightsAfghan women protest for basic rights

First Lady Jill Biden presented awards to 11 people, one of whom was Alba Rueda, a politician who became the first openly transgender lawmaker in Argentina.

A statement released by the White House celebrating Women’s History Month: "During Women’s History Month, we celebrate the countless women who have fought tirelessly and courageously for equality, justice, and opportunity in our Nation."

Rueda is a prominent LGBTQ+ rights activist who fought during her career to achieve equality and secure a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community.

The National Catholic Register said: "They also seemed to struggle with the definition of what a woman is, choosing to give a "Women of Courage" award to a transgender activist who is a biological male."

Nevertheless, rights activists welcomed Jill Biden's move to award a transgender on International Women's Day calling it a successful step toward equality. 

On the other hand, U.S. President Joe Biden released a statement on International Women's Day decrying the situation of females in Afghanistan, Iran and Ukraine. 

In a statement, Biden said: "Despite decades of progress, in far too many places around the world, the rights of women and girls are still under attack, holding back entire communities."

Tags:women's dayInternational Women's DayJill BidenJoe BidenBidenU.S.

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...