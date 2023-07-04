Is Biden dead? Rumors circulate social media

ALBAWABA - Rumors regarding the death of the President of the United States Joe Biden have been filling social media platforms.

Users have been sharing unconfirmed information that Joe Biden "died" on July 2 and that the U.S. is keeping it a secret until the situation is ready for his Vice President Kamala Harris to take over power.

An unverified video was also shared with the rumors showing two men allegedly carrying a dead body which social media users claimed belonged to U.S. President Biden.

يُفترض أن بايدن مات بنوبة قلبية يوم السبت 1 يوليو 2023

ريثما تتولى كامالا هاريس منصبه.

وقيل لوسائل الإعلام أن تلتزم الصمت.

لننتظر وعند جهينة الخبر اليقين 😉 https://t.co/b5fckWXiJU pic.twitter.com/NKRyzWpWzR — T I M A 🦅 (@Tima_Yu) July 3, 2023

Some people claimed also that Joe Biden died, aged 80, of a heart attack suddenly on July 2, 2023. A person posted on Twitter: "I just heard that Joe Biden is dead. Heart attack allegedly. Not sure if it’s true."

Another Twitter user mockingly said: "IDK, but I believe he's been dead for years & they have been using an AI Biden in his place."

On the other hand, some people claimed that the White House is postponing the announcement of Joe Biden's death till the 4th of July, Independence Day, is over.

According to reports, Joe Biden was last seen in public on June 30 with Jill Biden and Beau Biden, son of Hunter Biden, board Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC to celebrate 4th of July in Camp David in Maryland.

About Joe Biden:

Joe Biden, born in Pennsylvania on Nov. 20, 1942, is the 46th U.S. president he took office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Biden previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.