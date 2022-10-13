Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost his Life in Iraq'

During his latest speech in Colorado, US President Joe Biden claimed that his late son Beau "lost his life in Iraq."

Biden was slammed for claiming that his son, who died aged 46 of brain cancer, lost his life in Iraq. The president made the remark while announcing the Camp Hale Continental Divide a national monument, Washington Examiner reported.

President @JoeBiden incorrectly said his late son Beau "lost his life in Iraq." https://t.co/oZ9GRyRjcI pic.twitter.com/8OvjbQgUaT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2022

Thousands of comments crashed social media following Biden's remark on the death of his eldest son Beau back in 2015 as one said: 'Not a joke,' while another added: "Another blatant Biden lie, and the mainstream media gives him a pass".

Beau Biden, who got a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq, died in 2015 following a battle with aggressive brain cancer. Beau once served as a reservist in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Joe Biden appeared to mix up Iran and Iraq in this speech moment pic.twitter.com/hk5qXSHZpL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 7, 2020

This is not the first time Biden makes mistakes while giving a speech, in 2020, President Joe mixed up Iraq and Iran by saying "The Iran parliament voted to eject all American coalition forces."

In another speech, Joe Biden mixed up Syria and Libya at the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom. Biden was speaking about Russia’s military actions in Syria, but three times mistakenly confused the country with Libya.