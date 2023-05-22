Bikini or Burkini: Lebanese split over swimwear

ALBAWABA - Protests erupted in Saida where Lebanese split over what swimwear to wear on beach after a woman was attacked for wearing an "improper" swimwear on the beach.
Maysa Hanouni was on a public beach along with her husband when she was attacked by a group people accompanied by a religion man.
Two protests took place in Saida, where some people called for the freedom of dress code on beaches, meanwhile, others called for a decent clothes.
Many females took part in the protest against strict rules holding banners that read: "Bikini was invited in 1930," "Keep your eyes away from me so I can get tan," and "You're leading us to the Stone Age."
Clashes between the two groups were reported as Lebanese army forces attempted to disperse the demonstrators.
A social media user posted a list of restrictions which people should cling to during their time on the beach in Saida, the list included: "Alcohol, loud music are prohibited and Pets are not allowed on the beach as well as modest dress is a must."