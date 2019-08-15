Image of Bill Clinton in a Blue Dress and Red Heels in Epstein’s House Surfaces



In a series of unclear events related to Jeffery Epstein's shocking death, a photo has emerged through the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper of former US president, Bill Clinton inside Epstein’s Manhattan house.

The photo first shared on Wednesday night is a painting reportedly seen hanging inside one of Epstein’s houses around the states. It depicts Clinton, a close friend of Epstein, wearing a blue dress with red heels.

While it is unclear what the blue dress refers to in the painting, some pointed reference to Clinton’s former intern Monica Lewinsky, who's known for an “affair” with Clinton while the latter was in office. Lewinsky has worn a blue dress during her “tryst” with the former president in the White House.

The photo has taken the media and the internet by storm.

Painting inside Jeffrey Epstein’s home of Bill Clinton on “the blue dress.” pic.twitter.com/Mcto5QhaMF — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) August 15, 2019

The painting that is believed to be seen by an anonymous source for the Daily Mail who took a photo of it and claimed it was taken back in 2012 during a business meeting, is originally by Australian-American artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid and called “Parsing Bill”.

This Jeffrey Epstein was real fucking creepy. https://t.co/XyXXFlsoYb — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 14, 2019

This comes seven years before Epstein, an American multimillionaire, and businessman had been arrested on charges of pedophilia, rape and sex trafficking of underage girls in one of the largest scandals in the US for the year.

A month after his arrest, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in an apparent suicide. However, his death that came a day after he was served legal documents detailing a woman’s claims he raped her when she was 15, has been questioned raising speculations whether he committed suicide or was killed.

While some of those theories were more credible than the others, internet users have jumped on the hashtag #ClintonBodyCount to argue that Bill and Hillary Clinton have killed Epstein. Others have shared #TrumpBodyCount, highlighting the friendship between Trump and Epstein that would lead the president to get rid of him.