  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Bill Gates regrets dinners with Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates regrets dinners with Jeffrey Epstein

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published January 31st, 2023 - 05:25 GMT
Bill Gates had dinners with Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Gates, chairman and founder of Microsoft Corp., speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) meeting on September 24, 2013 in New York City. Ramin Talaie/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates confessed that he regrets meeting with sex cult Jeffrey Epstein during an interview in Australia.

Also ReadThese Celebrities Flew to Epstein’s 'Pedophile Island' Over the YearsThese Celebrities Flew to Epstein’s 'Pedophile Island' Over the Years

In the Interview with Australia's ABC 7.30, Gates claimed to have no association with Epstein, when he was asked by presenter Sarah Ferguson. Gates said: "I shouldn't have had dinners with him."

The 67-year-old billionaire faced massive backlashes on social media following his statement on meeting with the sex trafficker as people accused him of not only having dinners with Epstein but they claimed he somehow being involved with his illegal work.

Not only Gates but Epstein's pilot Larry Visoski revealed that many celebrities visited Epstein's private island including Prince Andrew, former U.S. President Donald Trump, actor Kevin Spacey as well as Ohio Sen. John Glenn.

Jeffrey Epstein, who was a sex offender and financier, died in New York jail in 2019 before his trial as he was accused of leading a sex trafficking gang along with his top associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Florida for procuring teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Epstein and Maxwell were arrested following the testimonies of dozens of young women abused by the sex trafficker and some people who have worked with them since the mid-1990s.

Tags:EpsteinJeffrey EpsteinIslandUSFloridaBill GatesMicrosoft

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...