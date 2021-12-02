These Celebrities Flew to Epstein’s 'Pedophile Island' Over the Years

As the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell continues in New York, more and more secrets are spilled in relation to pedophilic sex crimes orchestrated by convicted American financier Jeffrey Epstein over the years.

According to dozens of young women and people who have worked for Epstein and Maxwell since the mid-1990s, the couple led a sex trafficking ring that targeted disadvantaged teenagers that were approached Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on the basis that the wealthy "philanthropists" were trying to help by them out through scholarships and other forms of financial support.

Jeffrey Epstein called his private island Little St. Jeff’s. Locals called it something far worse.https://t.co/oj8osUlmDg pic.twitter.com/4QfQcBv1ab — The Real Deal (@trdny) July 15, 2019

However, most of these women, many of whom were then underage, were then pressured to perform sexual acts with well-known figures from all around the world. Most of these crimes took place on the Epstein private island known as "Little St. Jeff."

This week, the New York court that is investigating these claims questioned the pilot of Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express private jet, who dropped a number of celebrity names he flew to the Little St. Jeff.

Here are some of the names mentioned by the pilot who has been identified as Larry Visoski:

Celebrities Flew to Epstein’s Pedophile

1. Violinist Itzhak Perlman

2. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

3. Former US President Donald Trump

4. Maine Sen. George Mitchell

5. Ohio Sen. John Glenn

6. Actor Kevin Spacey

The trial is also expected to reveal new details about Jeffrey Epstein's connection to former US President Bill Clinton and Microsoft's founder Bill Gates, who were amongst Epstein's close friends.

In August 2019, only a month after he was arrested in New York, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his own prison cell in an apparent suicide.