Brazil files complaint after racism against Vinicius Junior

ALBAWABA - Brazil said to file an official complaint with Spanish authorities following the latest racist chants against Brazilian football player Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian government also complained to the Spanish ambassador after the player faced racist comments after losing a game on Sunday.

Yesterday, Christ the Redeemer, the most famous state in Brazil, went dark in support of the football player Vinicius.

Não foi a primeira vez, nem a segunda e nem a terceira. O racismo é o normal na La Liga. A competição acha normal, a Federação também e os adversários incentivam. Lamento muito. O campeonato que já foi de Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano e Messi hoje é dos racistas. Uma nação… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

In a Twitter post, the Real Madrid player thanked people in Brazil and worldwide for voicing support for him. He added: "I have a purpose in life and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don't go through similar situations, I'm ready and prepared."

Junior added that the racist chants weren't the first nor the second nor the second, nor the third. "Racism is normal in La Liga," he maintained.

The Brazilian player was targeted with racial slurs and that match was halted for few times when the player was abused again from the stands.

Spanish authorities announced the arrested of four people as part of an investigation into the hanging of a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior from a bridge in January in Madrid.

A social media campaign was launched online where people voiced support for the Brazilian player against racist slurs he faced during the match on Sunday.