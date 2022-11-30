Is Spanish Crown Princess in love with football player Gavi?

ALBAWABA - Rumors about a possible relationship between the Crown Princess of Spain and Barcelona footballer player Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, commonly known as Gavi.

According to Spanish newspapers, Crown Princess Leonor has something of a crush on the Spanish football player. The princess is well-known for being a huge fan of FC Barcelona.

Gavi ha pasado en 12 meses de ser anónimo y jugar en un equipo juvenil a ser titular en el Barça, titular en la selección, ganar el Golden Boy, jugar un Mundial y optar a ser el próximo Rey de España porque Leonor está encoñada de él

De locos



— MEMES FOR YOU (@TuitsMeme) November 29, 2022

But what increased the rumors is that football player Gavi sent King Felipe VI a small shirt near the size of Leonor as a gift.

Debates were launched over the possibility that Gavi might be the coming Spanish king since Princess of Asturias, born in 2005, is the heir presumptive to the throne of Spain.

El rey Felipe VI 🇪🇸 bajó a decirle a #Gavi que su hija la princesa #Leonor es su admiradora. Este le manda su camisa.



— Meme Rivera (@ElMemeRivera) November 28, 2022

In May 2021, the Spain-based newspaper El Español started the rumor that the Crown Prince of Morocco and future Queen of Spain "might be in a relationship". The claim was made after the princess was seen wearing a necklace with "حب - Love" word.

King of Spain is currently in Qatar for FIFA World Cup to show support for the national team during its games. Felipe VI congratulated the Spanish team after its victory over Costa Rica 7-0.