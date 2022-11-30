Is Spanish Crown Princess in love with football player Gavi?

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published November 30th, 2022 - 05:32 GMT
Spanish Crown Princess of Asturias Leonor (L) and Spain's King Felipe VI attend an "Audience with laureates", ahead of the 2021 Princess of Asturias award ceremony, at the Hotel Reconquista in Oviedo on October 22, 2021. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Rumors about a possible relationship between the Crown Princess of Spain and Barcelona footballer player Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, commonly known as Gavi.

According to Spanish newspapers, Crown Princess Leonor has something of a crush on the Spanish football player. The princess is well-known for being a huge fan of FC Barcelona.

But what increased the rumors is that football player Gavi sent King Felipe VI a small shirt near the size of Leonor as a gift.

Debates were launched over the possibility that Gavi might be the coming Spanish king since Princess of Asturias, born in 2005, is the heir presumptive to the throne of Spain.

In May 2021, the Spain-based newspaper El Español started the rumor that the Crown Prince of Morocco and future Queen of Spain "might be in a relationship". The claim was made after the princess was seen wearing a necklace with "حب - Love" word.

King of Spain is currently in Qatar for FIFA World Cup to show support for the national team during its games. Felipe VI congratulated the Spanish team after its victory over Costa Rica 7-0.

