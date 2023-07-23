  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Brazilian street cleaner's football skills shocks internet

Brazilian street cleaner's football skills shocks internet

Published July 23rd, 2023 - 09:39 GMT
street cleaner
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A street cleaner has taken the internet by storm after showing off his amazing skills in football. 

Also ReadVideo of Russian street cleaner goes viral onlineVideo of Russian street cleaner goes viral online

A video showing a Brazilian man playing with a ball during a normal working day has gone viral as some said he should leave his job and masters football.

According to social media users, the man is 24 years old and he works as a street cleaner in Brazil. However, many people asked him to make a huge career shift due to his amazing skills in dealing with the ball.

A netizen commented on the video: "Brazil appears to have certain genes that distinguish them as many Brazilians are good at football."

Moreover, a person added: "He is so talented." While another said: "Now, the Saudi Al-Nassr football club will be fighting to make him join the team along with Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo."

Tags:street cleanerBrazil

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now