‘Bright Future’ Iranian Minister Passes $20 Halloween Children Costume off as ‘Space Suit’

Mohammed Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, tweeted a photo of what he called a “space suit” bearing an Iranian flag patch next to an Iranian flag. The photo and caption were accompanied by the hashtag “#BrightFuture.”

However, people were quick to point out that it was actually an altered Halloween costume that is readily available for purchase online.

Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, the former intelligence officer, who is currently Minister of Information & Communications Technology in #Iran claimed that it's the Iranian #astronaut suit image. While it's a kids costume which available at #amazon for $23.https://t.co/oeGp9ugC7F https://t.co/0uoi0RkHg0 pic.twitter.com/qijZbYBA9G — Ahmad Batebi (@radiojibi) February 4, 2020

The tweet was posted a few hours before Jahromi met with a group of students, whom he told: “Our dream is to plant Iran’s flag on the surface of the moon.” This was days before a satellite launch to commemorate the 41st anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

After the Tweet went viral, people on social media noticed the new “space suit” was suspiciously similar to a children’s costume sold by a company called Wonder Costumes. Among the giveaways were lines on the front of the uniform where the original patches had been removed.

The costume typically sells for $39.09, but it was on sale for as low as $20.19.

رفته لباس فضانوردی هالووین خریده، ۲۰ دلار.

لوگوی ناسا رو کنده، یه پرچم ایران روش دوخته.

به عنوان دستاورد ملی داره فرو می‌کنه. pic.twitter.com/BIFi0AzJs2 — 🏳️Avand (@AvandFardi) February 4, 2020

A number of Iranian Twitter-users turned to sarcasm. One photo-shopped the uniform onto the bodies of U.S. astronauts from the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Another responded to Jahromi with a photo of shiny girls’ sneakers, suggesting they might go well with the new space suits.

این کتونی هارو هم حتمن تو یه توییت دیگه رو نمایی کن:/ pic.twitter.com/jZhk5RbUgM — NicK | نیک (@JupiterKAF) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, someone responded with a photo of a remote-control toy, suggesting it could be Iran’s new spaceship.

اینم سفینه ایرانی

کنترل هم داره تازه pic.twitter.com/u1Y7mJrdMI — اکبروویچ (@badboy6_9) February 4, 2020

The propensity of the Iranian regime to make often laughably hyperbolic claims about their military and technological achievements is nothing new, but some of the most absurd claims seem to routinely revolve around the country's ostensible ambitions to become a power in space.

This incident, among several others, are part of the over-the-top propaganda that the Iranian regime has produced regarding its space efforts in the past. In January 2019, amid celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the country's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps put up a billboard that absurdly implied Iran's achievements in this realm included the development of the U.S. Space Shuttle.

#Tehran's gigantic billboard being criticized on social media for ignoring women, using American space shuttle to show #Iran's advancements pic.twitter.com/4QLFB2nn4V — Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) January 17, 2019

Jahromi previously worked in various managerial posts for Iran's Ministry of Intelligence between 2002 and 2009 before moving into telecommunications. The U.S. government sanctioned him in November 2019, claiming that he had been directly involved in censorship of the country's internet on behalf of the regime in Tehran. He is presently the youngest member of the cabinet of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.