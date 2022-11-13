British bank to pay for transgender staff's sex change

  1. Home
Published November 13th, 2022
ALBAWABA - British bank HSBC announced to pay for transgender staff's sex change surgeries starting from 2023 to help its employees to "be their true authentic self".

The British bank stated that the initiative won't only be applied to the employees of HSBC but also to their partners and children (between 18 and 21).

Many reactions emerged online regarding the statement released by the bank where it confirmed to pay for its transgender staff's gender reassignments. Pro-LGBTQ+ have strongly thanked and hailed the move by the bank. However, many others criticized it saying it could have been better if the bank helped those who are in real need.

A person commented: "What about their staff that have legitimate health problems?". Several others announced that they will be closing their bank accounts in response.

HSBC tweeted saying: "It's vital that everyone can be themselves in the workplace," adding that the bank announces its full support and thanks other organizations that follow its steps toward equality and inclusion.

Earlier, HSBC said to take care of the extensive process for staff with the aim to cover everything from diagnosis and mental health treatments to ­hormone consultation, speech therapy, hair removal and ­surgery itself.

