British Journalist Mysteriously Disappears in The Amazon

Published June 7th, 2022 - 09:48 GMT
British writer Dom Phillips
Veteran foreign correspondent Dom Phillips visits Aldeia Maloca Papiú, Roraima State, Brazil, on November 16, 2019. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP)

A British journalist, 57-year-old, was reported missing in the Brazilian Amazon on Monday. Authorities announced that they have launched special rescue teams to start searching operations for Dom Phillips who disappeared mysteriously in a remote area of the Amazon.

According to sources, Dom Phillips has been a well-known journalist for working at giant news companies including The Washington Post, Financial Times, The New York Times, and The Guardian. 

The Guardian has shared a tweet upon his disappearance saying: "Dom Phillips, a trusted, long-term freelance contributor for the Guardian, has reportedly gone missing while researching for his book in the Brazilian Amazon’s Javari Valley."

Dom is missing along with Bruno Araujo Pereira, who is an Indigenous rights defender. The couple was seen for the last time on a boat in the Javari Valley in the Itui and Itaqui rivers after paying a visit to Indigenous people.

Dom Phillips traveled to Brazil to write a book on the environment where he went on a boat trip with Bruno. However, they were supposed to return on Sunday; but they didn't. The Union of Indigenous Organizations of Javari Valley and the Observatory for Human Rights for Isolated and Recently Contacted Indigenous Peoples reported their missing.

Dom Phillips received multiple death threats earlier as he is recognized for his strong position in defending Indigenous groups in face of illegal mining, fishing, and logging. Yet, it's still too early to link the British freelancer's disappearance with death threats.

Former Brazilian president posted a Tweet expressing his concerns over the disappearance of Bruno Araujo Pereira and Dom Phillips saying: "Phillips interviewed me for @guardian in 2017. I hope they are found soon, that they are safe and well."

