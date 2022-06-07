British Journalist Mysteriously Disappears in The Amazon

A British journalist, 57-year-old, was reported missing in the Brazilian Amazon on Monday. Authorities announced that they have launched special rescue teams to start searching operations for Dom Phillips who disappeared mysteriously in a remote area of the Amazon.

According to sources, Dom Phillips has been a well-known journalist for working at giant news companies including The Washington Post, Financial Times, The New York Times, and The Guardian.

Dom Phillips, a superb journalist, regular contributor to @guardian, and great friend, is missing in Javari Valley of Amazon after death threats to his indigenista companion, Bruno Pereira, who is also missing. Calling on Brazilian authorities to urgently launch search operation. — jonathanwatts (@jonathanwatts) June 6, 2022

The Guardian has shared a tweet upon his disappearance saying: "Dom Phillips, a trusted, long-term freelance contributor for the Guardian, has reportedly gone missing while researching for his book in the Brazilian Amazon’s Javari Valley."

Dom is missing along with Bruno Araujo Pereira, who is an Indigenous rights defender. The couple was seen for the last time on a boat in the Javari Valley in the Itui and Itaqui rivers after paying a visit to Indigenous people.

Dear @paulsherwood6. We at the Human Rights Watch @hrw office in Brazil have known @domphillips for years. He's a dear friend. We're very concerned. We've been in touch with Federal Police about the search. If you follow me on Twitter, we can communicate via DM. https://t.co/ElfZofrhUR — César Muñoz (@_Cesar_Munoz) June 6, 2022

Dom Phillips traveled to Brazil to write a book on the environment where he went on a boat trip with Bruno. However, they were supposed to return on Sunday; but they didn't. The Union of Indigenous Organizations of Javari Valley and the Observatory for Human Rights for Isolated and Recently Contacted Indigenous Peoples reported their missing.

Dom Phillips received multiple death threats earlier as he is recognized for his strong position in defending Indigenous groups in face of illegal mining, fishing, and logging. Yet, it's still too early to link the British freelancer's disappearance with death threats.

O indigenista Bruno Araújo Pereira e o jornalista inglês Dom Phillips estão desaparecidos na Amazônia. Estavam na região reportando invasões de terras indígenas. Phillips me entrevistou para o @guardian em 2017. Espero que sejam encontrados logo, que estejam bem e em segurança. pic.twitter.com/nuyJfmyOqr — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 6, 2022

Former Brazilian president posted a Tweet expressing his concerns over the disappearance of Bruno Araujo Pereira and Dom Phillips saying: "Phillips interviewed me for @guardian in 2017. I hope they are found soon, that they are safe and well."