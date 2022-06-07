Burger King Unveils Controversial “Pride Whopper” in Austria

In celebration of Pride month, American-based fast-food restaurant Burger King announced a new sandwich option called the Pride Whopper in Austria, an option that did not impress the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Whopper available in the European country until the 20th of June is a regular whopper sandwich with only one difference; it can be ordered with two similar buns, either tops or bottoms, in a hint to same-sex relationships.

Burger King Austria made a Pride burger that’s either two tops or two bottoms… what in straight hell? pic.twitter.com/bSl3Cyiq9p — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 3, 2022

Despite the campaign aiming to support gay communities, the choice made by Burger King's marketing team seems to have sparked unintended backlash, as many people considered it a practical example of sex jokes involving gay people.

Burger King could have taken advantage of pride month to give us Pretty Pattie’s but they decided to stoop to stale sex jokes instead pic.twitter.com/mKnBlvzRsx — Spider-Ken (@DailyPowrRangrs) June 6, 2022

Responses that came from across Austrian borders expressed dissatisfaction with the Pride Whopper choice, saying the restaurant chain could have presented new items featuring pride colors if they wanted to support LGBTQ+ people.

Some comments weighed on their opposition to marketing ideas that "sexualize" everything, including food, to send messages of inclusivity.

“Let’s sexualize literally everything so everyone feels included.” Disgusting. https://t.co/J2l76urAZ1 — Miss Dong Copter (@HitCockBottom) June 5, 2022

I’m not one for rainbow capitalism but this is clever. https://t.co/NM68Fd4kwA — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) June 5, 2022

Others, however, said they thought the Pride Whopper idea was a "smart one", considering Burger King's "intention of joining Pride celebrations was a good one".

Every year, famous businesses go out of their way to come up with new marketing ideas to vocalize their support for the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June, which has become the annual celebration in support of gay communities around the world.