California earthquake ruins woman's makeup tutorial

ALBAWABA - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday. Two were killed and 12 others were wounded in the quake.

A video of a woman during the strong quake accompanied the quake stories. In the footage, the woman was seen putting on lipstick when she was shocked by the earthquake that ruined her plans.

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes northern #California



The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 5:30 a.m. ET near Eureka in Humboldt County, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It struck around 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, the agency said.#Worldnbc pic.twitter.com/kwfgWpR8hS — World NBC (@WorldNBC1) December 20, 2022

The 9-second video has gained 63,100 views online with hilarious comments by people who thought it was true. However, the video is apparently fake. According to sources, the earthquake makeup clip refers to a supposedly fake viral video by YouTuber Ali J in which an earthquake interrupts the recording of a makeup tutorial.

The video received over 990,000 views on YouTube in two months. Ali J shared a video of a makeup tutorial, claiming that it was filmed during the July 5th, 2019, 7.1-magnitude earthquakes in Los Angeles, California.