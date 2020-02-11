  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Catholic Priest Under Fire For Saying 'Pedophilia Doesn't Kill Anyone, Abortion Does'

Catholic Priest Under Fire For Saying 'Pedophilia Doesn't Kill Anyone, Abortion Does'

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published February 11th, 2020 - 05:09 GMT
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

A priest in Rhode Island, Reverend Richard Bucci, has defended his decision to ban all lawmakers who voted in favor enshrining abortion protections under state law from receiving communion by saying 'pedophilia doesn't kill anyone, abortion does'.

Bucci sparked controversy after he declared that every legislator who voted last year to pass the bill codifying the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision will also not be allowed to act as witnesses to marriage, godparents, or lectors at weddings, funerals or any other church function.

Justine Caldwell, who is one of those who has been informed she can no longer receive communion or engage in any activity at the church after voting to pass the bill, described Bucci's defense of the decisions as "laughable."

In response, Bucci insisted on the ban while attacking those who raised issues of child abuse within the Catholic church to rebuke it. "

“We're not talking about any other moral issue where somebody's making a comparison between pedophilia and abortion," Bucci said. "Well, pedophilia doesn't kill anyone, and this does."

"Doesn't anybody realize that once you say an innocent life isn't worthy of living, a child in the womb, then other life becomes meaningless?" Bucci argued.

In response to the priest's claim that ‘pedophilia doesn’t kill’, many people pointed out that victims of sexual abuse often end up killing themselves due to the trauma they experienced. 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...