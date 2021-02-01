Celebrities' Dentist Faces Accusations of Molesting Male Patients in Egypt

Almost five months after Egyptian singer and songwriter Tameem Youness first talked about being sexually assaulted by a famous dentist in Cairo, local police announced arresting Dr. Bassem Samir on the basis of sexually assaulting a number of his male patients during clinic visits.

تم اليوم التقدم ببلاغ رسمي الي النيابة العامة وسيادة معالي المستشار النائب العام عن طريق المحامي حسن أبو العنين وكيلا عن عباس ابو الحسن و تميم يونس وآخرين ضد المتحرش الجنسي المتسلسل باسم سمير ناشد فهمي وشهرته "باسم سمير" طبيب أسنان وذلك عن وقائع التحرش الجنسي #باسم_سمير_متحرش pic.twitter.com/yz4Zwq9eAF — Abbas Aboelhassan (@Abbasyz) September 1, 2020

Translation: "Today, an official request has been submitted to the Public Prosecution Office and His Excellency the Counselor of the Public Prosecutor through the attorney Hassan Abu Al-Enin on behalf of Abbas Abu Al-Hassan and Tamim Youness and others against the serial sexual harasser named Samir Nashed Fahmy, also known as "Basem Samir", a dentist, about the incidents of sexual harassment #باسم_سمير_متحرش"

Even though Egyptian social media has been witnessing a social revolution featuring women reporting sexual assaults they have faced, the latest case has been uncovered by two male celebrities publically over the last few months, including singer and songwriter Tameem Youness and actor and writer Abbas Abul-Hassan.

Both men have accused the dentist, who has been popular amongst Egyptian celebrities, of taking sexual advantage of them during their visits to his clinic, especially after sedation. Both men have talked about explicit sexual conversations initiated by the doctor, in addition to times in which he molested their private parts.

الفنان المصري تميم يونس يفصح عن تعرضه للتحرش من قبل طبيب أسنان شهير قبل سنوات، يذكر أنه في الشهر الماضي نشر الممثل المصري عباس أبو الحسن منشورا يتكلم فيه عن سلوكيات هذا الطبيب وتحرشه بالعديد من الرجال الذين يعرفهم شخصيا. pic.twitter.com/auPHXWVfz2 — حقوق المرأة (@WomenToAware) August 27, 2020

Translation: "Egyptian artist is revealing details of being sexually assaulted by a famous dentist several years ago. Last month, a post by Egyptian actor Abbas Abul-Hassan addressed the behavior of this doctor and his attacks against men he knows on a personal level."

According to Abbas Abul-Hassan, a number of other male celebrities have privately told him similar anecdotes with the same doctor, including a famous footballer, whose name remained anonymous. Abul-Hassan had announced last September that he had filed a lawsuit against Samir.

Last week, the dentist was arrested and is now facing accusations of indecency and assaulting a number of his patients. Local sources have also noted that victims have been able to submit a number of video clips that support their narrative.

In response to the news, social media users saluted the men who have reported the doctor; saying that "social activism against sexual assaults includes men and women,"