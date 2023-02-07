  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Charlie Habido shares racist cartoon on Turkey's earthquake

Charlie Hebdo shares racist cartoon on Turkey's earthquake

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 7th, 2023 - 02:02 GMT
Charlie Hebdo
Charlie Hebdo's cartoon on earthquake in Turkey. (Charlie Hebdo/Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Charlie Hebdo was slammed for sharing a "racist" cartoon on the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on Monday morning.

Also ReadTurkey Condemns Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Showing Erdogan Lifting Woman's Burqa to Look at Her Naked BacksideTurkey Condemns Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Showing Erdogan Lifting Woman's Burqa to Look at Her Naked Backside

The drawing, created by Juin, reads: "Earthquake in Turkey," on the top right corner of the cartoon, and "Didn't even need to send tanks," at the bottom.

The cartoon also shows collapsed buildings and crashed cars.

The cartoon got over 12 million views on Charlie Hebdo's Twitter account with most people commenting to criticize the controversial French magazine.

A person commented: "This is not freedom of speech, it’s a bunch of racist degenerate scum who hide behind free speech."

Another said: "Disgusting, pathetic, inhuman!"

Nevertheless, this is not the first time Charlie Hebdo shares a controversial cartoon, earlier the satirical weekly magazine was blasted for creating cartoons on prophet Muhammad.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday morning leaving over 5000 people killed while rescue workers are still searching for survivors under the rubble.

Tags:Charlie HebdoTurkeyearthquakeSyriaFrance

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...