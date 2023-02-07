Charlie Hebdo shares racist cartoon on Turkey's earthquake

ALBAWABA - Charlie Hebdo was slammed for sharing a "racist" cartoon on the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on Monday morning.
The drawing, created by Juin, reads: "Earthquake in Turkey," on the top right corner of the cartoon, and "Didn't even need to send tanks," at the bottom.
The cartoon also shows collapsed buildings and crashed cars.
✏️Le dessin du jour, par #Juin pic.twitter.com/kPcEqZDocO— Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) February 6, 2023
The cartoon got over 12 million views on Charlie Hebdo's Twitter account with most people commenting to criticize the controversial French magazine.
A person commented: "This is not freedom of speech, it’s a bunch of racist degenerate scum who hide behind free speech."
Another said: "Disgusting, pathetic, inhuman!"
Nevertheless, this is not the first time Charlie Hebdo shares a controversial cartoon, earlier the satirical weekly magazine was blasted for creating cartoons on prophet Muhammad.
Charlie Hebdo mocking the victims of the devastating earthquake in #Turkey and #Syria.— DOAM (@doamuslims) February 7, 2023
Making fun of people who died by saying "Tanks are no longer needed"#Deprem #Turkiye https://t.co/mc8P3wrysN
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday morning leaving over 5000 people killed while rescue workers are still searching for survivors under the rubble.
