Charlie Hebdo shares racist cartoon on Turkey's earthquake

ALBAWABA - Charlie Hebdo was slammed for sharing a "racist" cartoon on the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on Monday morning.

The drawing, created by Juin, reads: "Earthquake in Turkey," on the top right corner of the cartoon, and "Didn't even need to send tanks," at the bottom.

The cartoon also shows collapsed buildings and crashed cars.

The cartoon got over 12 million views on Charlie Hebdo's Twitter account with most people commenting to criticize the controversial French magazine.

A person commented: "This is not freedom of speech, it’s a bunch of racist degenerate scum who hide behind free speech."

Another said: "Disgusting, pathetic, inhuman!"

Nevertheless, this is not the first time Charlie Hebdo shares a controversial cartoon, earlier the satirical weekly magazine was blasted for creating cartoons on prophet Muhammad.

Charlie Hebdo mocking the victims of the devastating earthquake in #Turkey and #Syria.



Making fun of people who died by saying "Tanks are no longer needed"#Deprem #Turkiye https://t.co/mc8P3wrysN — DOAM (@doamuslims) February 7, 2023

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria on Monday morning leaving over 5000 people killed while rescue workers are still searching for survivors under the rubble.