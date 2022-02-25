Chechens Death Squads Sent to Ukraine on Behalf of Putin - Viral Reports

ALBAWABA - News reports that forces from the Chechen paramilitary have departed Grozny for the Ukraine to fight and/or capture government officials in Kiev it is being claimed.

JUST IN - Chechen paramilitary (known as Kadyrovites) have been mobilized and are preparing to depart for #Ukraine, according to the Russian news outlet Baza.pic.twitter.com/dRWPg1H1xJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2022

News reports including those from the Daily Mail say these are being part of what is being described as "squad of Chechen special forces" and are 'hunters'" and they are being unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill a set of specific Ukrainian officials.

The London daily adds "each soldier was reportedly given a special 'deck of cards' with Ukrainian officials' photos and descriptions on them, a Moscow Telegram channel with links to the security establishment reported.

Unverified videos of these squads are posted on the social media and suggest that there are already on foot in the forests of Ukraine looking for the officials.

📹| At the special order of Ramazan Kadyrov, about 10,000 #Chechen National Guard departs to support the #Russia|n invasion of #Ukraine.



- Local resources -pic.twitter.com/rUtUNmJ9hq — EHA News (@eha_news) February 25, 2022

The Daily Mail reports that a State TV in Chechnya reported that Ramzan Kadyrov, 45, the republic's leader and a close Putin ally, had visited his forces in Ukraine.

It said the Chechens are believed to be from the South battalion of the Federal Guard Service, based in Chechnya and said Kadyrov met with Viktor Zolotov, director of the Federal National Guard Service and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian National Guard Forces, another close Putin ally.

Kadyrov's #Chechen troops prepare to deploy to #Ukraine



10,000 Chechen security officials in Grozny preparing for deployment to Ukraine.



These are the actual occupation troops, tasked with keeping order once the regular army troops move on.pic.twitter.com/LWRPaHZejK — Indo-Pacific News - Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) February 25, 2022

That report came to light when as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky admitted he is 'target number one' for Russian assassins in his capital, while his family is 'the number two goal' for Putin's hitmen.

Footage shows hundreds of soldiers gathered in central #Grozny before reportedly being sent to #Ukraine.



The social media footage comes the day after #Chechen leader Ramzan #Kadyrov met with the head of the #Russian Guard. pic.twitter.com/j0pguZO47O — allisgood (@allisgoodm8) February 25, 2022

The former TV comedian insisted he had remained in Kyiv as he urged his fellow citizens to stay strong. He said he was speaking from Kyiv but the elegance of the presidential palace was long gone: Zelensky, in his olive green t-shirt, appeared to be speaking from a bunker, the paper added.