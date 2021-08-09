Child Sex Trafficking: Is Disney World No Longer Safe For Kids’?

A press conference that was held in Florida's Polk County on Tuesday revealed shocking information related to a child sex trafficking ring that was busted in the area, particularly as three members of the group turned out to be employees in Disney World.

Three employees of Walt Disney World arrested in major child sex sting in Florida https://t.co/X16ijWEKEi — The Independent (@Independent) August 5, 2021

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Operation Child Protector has successfully caught 17 individuals after police forces raided a spot where they were meeting at Polk County.

The operation involved undercover agents who communicated members of the child sex trafficking sting posing as teenagers on online dating apps between July 27 and Aug. 1.

Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Out of the 17 individuals arrested lately on the basis of this child sex trafficking ring were three employees at the famous Walt Disney World theme park which is located in Orlando, Florida.

In 2018, a similar operation took place in an attempt to arrest a child pornography ring with three members associated with Disney World, including one employee, frequenter, and a Legoland builder.