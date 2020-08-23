  1. Home
  3. 'Pedo-Fest'?: Netflix's New Coming of Age Movie Sparks Accusations of 'Sexualizing Kids'

Riham Darwish

Published August 23rd, 2020 - 08:33 GMT
The movie Cuties (French: Mignonne) has caused a storm of backlash online as users expressed their worry that the movie includes implicit pedophilic messages. (Twitter: @fubarrdog)

Netflix's new French coming-of-age movie Cuties have sparked a lot of debates online, as its trailer and poster depicted a group of young teens getting into a dancing competition, which viewers criticized for "being overly sexual."

The movie Cuties (French: Mignonne) has caused a storm of backlash online as users expressed their worry that the movie includes implicit pedophilic messages, as it narrates the story of a Senegalese 11-years-old who gets attracted to dancing despite coming from a conservative Muslim background.

Coming under fire was the film's poster and trailer scenes that showed the main character and her friends twerking, which is a sexually-provocative type of dances usually involving adult women.

Despite an official apology issued by Netflix and posted across social media, viewers continued to call on the movie platform to remove the film, saying that "the problem isn't limited to the poster or the trailer and that the premise of the film seems to celebrate pedophilia."

According to Netflix, the poster used to promote the movie "doesn't reflect its message" which is why the platform has updated it to "a more proper one."

Supporting their point of view, social media users highlighted that the film was awarded at this year's Sundance Film Festival, whose co-founder Van Wagenen was sentenced to at least 6 years in prison in 2019 for sexually abusing young girls.

On the other hand, people who came in defense of the movie said that it "realistically depicts today's world where women have to deal with their sexuality from a very early age" and that the movie merely discusses this reality.

According to IMDB, the movie's main character Amy "grows aware of her burgeoning femininity - upsetting her mother and her values in the process." The film is written and directed by Senegalese-French Maïmouna Doucouré and starred the 14-year-old actress Fathia Youssouf.


