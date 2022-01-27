China Censored These 5 American Movies, Offering an Alternative Ending

  1. Home
Published January 27th, 2022 - 04:25 GMT
China's censorship of Fight Club
Chinese streaming services often make changes to movies. (Twitter)

Censorship in China has made it to American-made movies, including the 1999 Brad Pitt film, Fight Club, stirring wide reactions. 

Despite the shocked reactions of online users, commentators who are familiar with Chinese policies highlighted a routine practice by censors in the country, where films that involve law enforcement figures are always modified to avoid any hint that they could be on any side but the right one.

According to Vice, "It’s unclear if the ending was altered out of self-censorship or by government order."

On Twitter, people shared a screenshot from the alternative ending offered by China to Fight Club, inspiring many users to take similar screenshots from other films, where censorship served the same purpose.

Snippets from censored films have been posted on Twitter under the hashtag #ChinaEditChallenge, with a number of well-known people making their own contributions, including former American computer intelligence consultant Edward Snowden.

Amongst the films that have been highlighted for changes made to their endings by China are Lord of War, Star Wars, Falling Down, Mission Impossible, and others.

