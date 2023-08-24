Chinese President's aide stopped from entering BRICS venue

ALBAWABA - The Chinese President Xi Jinping's aide was stopped by BRICS security forces from entering the venue sparking debate about the reason behind banning him from the summit in South Africa.

A video has rapidly spread showing the Chinese president entering the venue of the BRICS summit when his aide was seen walking fast trying to catch Xi.

When the security guards forcibly banned Xi's aid from entering the BRICS venue and closed the door after the Chinese President's entrance.

Hilarious. South African Security Officers physically stop Chinese Officials from entering BRICS main venue behind Xi Jinping. Forcibly shut the door. Surprised Xi Jinping looks behind several times. pic.twitter.com/f3OmBpCkPE August 23, 2023

What was more questionable was the reaction from Xi Jinping, as he first was seen walking through the door with the guards and later on he turned his face when the security forces banned his aide from catching him.

The Chinese president then seemed careless as he turned again and continued his path as if nothing happened.

Xi arrived in Johannesburg on Monday for the annual BRICS summit of major emerging economies.