  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Chops Off His Tongue to Dispel The Virus; Indian Man Ends up in Hospital

Chops Off His Tongue to Dispel The Virus; Indian Man Ends up in Hospital

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published April 21st, 2020 - 06:53 GMT
Chopped off His Own Tongue to End the Coronavirus; Indian Man Hospitalized Post Complications
The young homesick man reportedly hopes his actions would eradicate the deadly virus so he can go home. (Twitter)

Hoping to contribute to halting the novel coronavirus pandemic in the world, a young man in India has reportedly chopped off his own tongue while in a religious temple.

The 24-year-old stone sculptor was rushed to hospital after being found by a priest in the Bhavani Mata temple in the Gujarat village of Suigam. Local reports have yet to verify whether doctors' attempts to reattach his tongue were successful.

The young man who has been working in the temple and hasn't been able to return to his home village due to the lockdown believed he could please the deity by offering his tongue as sacrifice so the viral outbreak would stop from spreading and he would be able to return home.

Some reports doubted the reasons for such extreme action, saying they would rather wait for him to fully recover and tell the story himself before they believe in the sacrifice narrative.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...