Clubhouse Blocked In Oman: Outspoken Youth Question Country's Freedoms

Weeks after being the top downloaded social media app in different parts of the world, the Clubhouse application has been reportedly blocked in Oman after users noticed that they cannot access it anymore.

It would seem like @joinClubhouse is blocked in Oman. Or someone somewhere forgot to update the firewall whitelist perhaps?@TRA_OMAN anything official here?#عمان_تحظر_كلوب_هاوس pic.twitter.com/90CdUS39ih — Ahmad Fahad Al-Shagra (@afahad) March 14, 2021

Despite its growing popularity amongst Arab youth in the last few weeks, Omani users have reported that the audio-sharing application can no longer be accessed from their country; saying that authorities may have banned it across telecommunication networks.

Launching the hashtag #عمان_تحظر_كلوب_هاوس (Oman blocks Clubhouse), users questioned the reason behind the recent ban, saying that government officials may have resorted to this decision as a means to stop communication between well-spoken young people who have been using the platform for serious and thorough discussions.

Just as we started to build our communities and learn from people’s experiences in the marketing world and other, Oman decides to block #Clubhouse. #MarketingTwitter#عمان_تحظر_كلوب_هاوس — Sara Fida (@SaraFidaM) March 14, 2021

تطبيق Clubhouse أثبت الوعي الفكري لدى الشباب العماني وإلمامه بجميع القضايا المعاصرة، فلا أستغرب أن يتم حظره!



جلسات مناقشة تم طرحها بأسلوب حضاري دون تجاوزات قانونية رغم اختلاف وجهات النظر، تثبت أن الوعي المجتمعي مبشر.



#عمان_تحظر_كلوب_هاوس pic.twitter.com/8hZtjhqXR9 — راشِـــــدْ | 𝕽𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖉 (@rashed_saidi7) March 14, 2021

Translation: "The Clubhouse app has proved that young Omanis are intellectually-developed and well-educated on modern matters, which is why I can understand the decision to block it. The civilized discussions that have been started without legal violations despite disagreements show us a great sense of social awareness."

Social media users argued that "decision-makers may have felt threatened by the new generation of well-educated and aware Omanis," which may have prompted the decision to ban the app.

According to some Twitter users, the Clubhouse ban can not be easily justified as no similar decision has been made towards other popular applications, some of which "can be harmful such as Tiktok."

Apparently, #Clubhouse app has "stopped working" in #Oman.



And the hashtag "Oman blocks Clubhouse" is trending.



So far, no official comment from @TRA_OMAN #عمان_تحظر_كلوب_هاوس — فاطمة العريمي Fatma Al Arimi (@FatmaArimi) March 14, 2021

It's alright, Big Brother knows the best.



We are nothing without Big Brother.



ALL HAIL BIG BROTHER



#عمان_تحظر_كلوب_هاوس pic.twitter.com/sk2Zc52z36 — 🇴🇲Nasser  (@Nasser9579) March 14, 2021

However, many young commentators explained that they can still access Clubhouse using VPNs, challenging the government's decision to ban the application.