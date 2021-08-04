How Did CNN’s Chris Cuomo Help His Brother, NY Governor , Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal?

In a press conference that took place yesterday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations against New York's governor Andrew Cuomo found him guilty.

On the left, an email showing CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo involved in crafting a statement for Governor Andrew Cuomo on February 28, 2021.



On the right, the official statement released by the Governor's office on February 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ymL9P29puK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 3, 2021

The investigation started last December after 11 women reported incidents, in which the 56th governor of New York who has been in office since 2011 sexually abused and harassed female employees at his office between the years 2013 and 2020.

Even though Andrew Cuomo appeared in a video message to strongly deny the claims, online people waited for CNN's response in particular, since his younger brother Chris Cuomo is a leading anchor at the network.

For months, Chris Cuomo avoided discussing the claims his older brother was facing, despite his regular appearance on his Cuomo Prime Time show.

CNN staffers are disturbed that Chris Cuomo has faced zero consequences for a serious breach of journalistic ethics.



“It’s so emblematic of CNN,” a former employee said. “The more prominent you are there… the less the rules and discipline apply to you."https://t.co/NlMENscO0f — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) August 3, 2021

Yet, social media users argued that the well-known CNN presenter has been helping his brother prepare a cover-up, including screenshots of email messages sent to and from Chris containing phrases that were used in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's statements a few days later.

Online people also suggested that CNN's coverage of the case was not as comprehensive as it should have been, hinting that the network was attempting to be "considerate" to his brother.

By allowing Chris Cuomo to keep his job and not face any suspension for advising his brother to not apologize and push on, CNN enabled this sexual miscreant, the Governor of New York.



CNN, good luck lecturing people about decency and doing the right thing. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Here was how CNN first reacted to the press conference from the New York AG about Governor Andrew Cuomo's rampant sexual harassment and assault.



Legal analyst Paul Callan calls these findings "shocking."



Um, what?!?! pic.twitter.com/fU1mMwtCAC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Following the New York Attorney General's announcement, several leading Democratic politicians have called on the Democratic Governor to resign immediately, including the US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.