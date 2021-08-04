  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. How Did CNN’s Chris Cuomo Help His Brother, NY Governor , Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal?

How Did CNN’s Chris Cuomo Help His Brother, NY Governor , Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal?

Published August 4th, 2021 - 07:37 GMT
Andrew and Chris Cuomo
The Cuomo brothers are under fire after NY governor insisted on denying investigation results. (Twitter)

In a press conference that took place yesterday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations against New York's governor Andrew Cuomo found him guilty.

Also ReadThe Andrew Cuomo Scandal: Two Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct in OfficeThe Andrew Cuomo Scandal: Two Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct in Office

The investigation started last December after 11 women reported incidents, in which the 56th governor of New York who has been in office since 2011 sexually abused and harassed female employees at his office between the years 2013 and 2020.

Even though Andrew Cuomo appeared in a video message to strongly deny the claims, online people waited for CNN's response in particular, since his younger brother Chris Cuomo is a leading anchor at the network.

For months, Chris Cuomo avoided discussing the claims his older brother was facing, despite his regular appearance on his Cuomo Prime Time show.

Yet, social media users argued that the well-known CNN presenter has been helping his brother prepare a cover-up, including screenshots of email messages sent to and from Chris containing phrases that were used in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's statements a few days later. 

Online people also suggested that CNN's coverage of the case was not as comprehensive as it should have been, hinting that the network was attempting to be "considerate" to his brother.

Following the New York Attorney General's announcement, several leading Democratic politicians have called on the Democratic Governor to resign immediately, including the US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tags:CNNChris CuomoAndrew Cuomosexual assaultsexual harrasmentNew York

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...