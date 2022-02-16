  1. Home
CNN Slammed for Calling Sheikh Jarrah's Palestinians 'Settlers'

Published February 16th, 2022 - 07:19 GMT
Sheikh Jarrah
A Palestinian man holds a Palestinian flag confronting Israeli Jewish settlers with an Israeli flag while an activist dressed as a clown stands in between, in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)

As clashes between Palestinians and Israelis continue to escalate in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood since Sunday, CNN has come under fire after a news report on its website describing the Palestinian residents of the neighborhood as "settlers" while referring to Israeli settlers in East Jerusalem as "Israeli nationalists."

Even though the video report set by CNN's Jerusalem Bureau Chief Andrew Carey provided a more balanced overview of the ongoing crisis in Sheikh Jarrah, the headline chosen by CNN's website described the situation in East Jerusalem as "a housing dispute" between Palestinian "settlers" and Israeli "nationalists."

Online people have been heavily attacking CNN's wording describing it as "conforming to the far-right Israeli narrative," especially that it comes in favor of ultra-nationalist Israeli groups which insist on claiming ownership of Palestinian properties in East Jerusalem, the territory deemed Palestinian by international laws.

Shortly after the online backlash, CNN's headline removed the word "settlers" from its description to Palestinians. 

Social media users protested what they called "appallingly biased" headline which poses "a drastic shift" in covering the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,  urging international media to use language that adheres to international laws.

This week's clashes come following the visit of far-right Israeli MP Etmar Ben Gvir who led an attempt to set up a makeshift office in the neighborhood where several Palestinian families have been facing the risk of forced displacement for more than a year.

