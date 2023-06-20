Is CoComelon bad for your kids?

ALBAWABA- Moonbug Entertainment's CoComelon is a Netflix original series that rose to the top charts and became the undisputed king of kids' TV with its catchy tunes and bright color palette.

CoComelon was deemed problematic to some parents stating that it made their children addicted to the show.

Parent Belle Mccarthy told Newsweek that her toddlers became "like zombies, almost mesmerized" when viewing the show.

According to Newsweek, Belle was not the only one who recognized the problem with her children; many parents felt the same way and claimed that CoComelon was causing their children's speech delays and neurological issues such as ADHD and autism.

Cocomelon is the undisputed king of kids TV:



- #1 kids show on Netflix (16B minutes)

- #2 channel on YouTube (158B views)



But why is it so addictive and should you let your kids watch it?



I did the research and here's what I found: pic.twitter.com/6gXL8ynUdh — Peter Yang (@petergyang) June 17, 2023

So how is Cocomelon addictive to children?

Social media commentator Peter Yang said, the show appeals to kids for many reasons including, scenes changing every few seconds, having low viewing angles to appeal to kids, and a bright color palette with catchy music.

(Shutterstock)

A TikToker by the name of "thecircusbrain" conducted a study comparing CoComelon to a popular kids show called My Little Pony.

He noticed that My Little Pony gives the child 4 seconds to absorb the scene and its colors while CoComelon's timing was shown to be much more fast-paced leaving the kid unable to look away or get distracted.