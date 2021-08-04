The Collective Trauma: Personal Anecdotes Remembering the Beirut Blast One Year Later

With heart-wrenching memories, millions of Lebanese and residents of Beirut are still trying to process the distorted memories of the 4th of August 2020. One year on, scenes and sounds of the massive blast that hit the Lebanese capital are triggering a number of emotions, mostly anger at an unchanged reality.

انا من الناس يلي تكسر بيتهم تماما ب ٤ اب، زمطت باصابات طفيفة وشلت جيران واصدقاء حولي كانوا مصابين اصابات كبيرة بالجميزة وحملت لبنانيي متلي ماتوا، ما قادر اكتب اي شي ولا بدي احكي عن شي بعدو لهلق بينفجر قدامي بس غمض عيني

بدي انزل بكرا طالب بالانتقام

انا تاري كتير كبير مع هالدولة — ziad itani (@ZiadItanioff) August 3, 2021

Translation: "I'm one of the people whose house was completely destroyed on the 4th of August. I survived it with a few injuries and carried my more impacted neighbours and friends across the Gemmayze neighbourhood. I can't write anything and I don't want to say anything. The blast reoccurs as soon as I close m eyes. I'm taking to the street tomorrow so I seek revenge from the state."

Commemorating the first anniversary of the darkest day in Lebanon's modern history, many Lebanese people took to social media to talk about the memories they have had since the day near 220 people lost their lives, while more than 6500 people suffered different levels of injuries.

Some social media users described their experiences in the first moments of the blast, expressing feelings of fear and intense shock. Others talked about the pain they felt as the blast tore their windows and injured them.

Every day Gilbert chats away on What's App to his fiancée Sahar even though she was killed a year ago in the #Beirutblast. He's even recharged her phone line so it still works. Like so many he says he's stuck in 4 Aug 2020. With no justice-he can't move on https://t.co/bk5KVt5pAz — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) August 3, 2021

Nurse Pamela Zeinoun took three premature babies from their incubators in the badly damage Saint George Hospital and carried them for 90 minutes through the chaos to safety. And here they are a year later. If there is an angel on earth, it is Pamela. #BeirutBlast https://t.co/jL5wpPbHLM — benwedeman (@bencnn) August 3, 2021

Moreover, many Lebanese online people shared names and photos of the blast's victims, as they sent condolences messages to their families and loved ones.

كنت بالمكتب مع خيي. حكيت عن هاللحظات كتير بس في بعض التفاصيل كنت قفّيها. المكتب عكورنيش المزرعة، مسكرين البرادي كل النهار حتى تبقى الاوضة مبوردة. لما صارت الهزة، خيي ضهر وقلي الحقه، بما انو كل الاوضة قزاز. افتكرنا هزة، طولت لفرزت. لما طلع صوت قبل الانفجار قلت هيدا صاروخ اسرائيلي https://t.co/5cs0w93Buq — Alaa 《▪️》 علاء (@alaakabalan) August 3, 2021

Translation: "I was at the office with my brorther. I've talked about those moments many times but I still manage to miss many details. The office is by Corniche el Mazraa st. and we used to keep the curtains closed to keep it cool. When the shook happened my brother asked me to follow him out of the glass room. We thought it was an earthquake but when we heard the blast I assumed it was an Israeli airstrike."

بالبيت، كنت قاعدة عالكرسي والماما عالأرض، صار البيت يرج فينا، الماما مسكتلنا ايدينا وقالتلنا خلونا حد بعض كرمال اذا متنا نموت سوا — ندين (@NadineNajjarr) August 3, 2021

Translation: "I was at home sitting on a chair while my mom was sitting on the floor. When the house started to shake around my mom held our hands and asked us to stay in the same spot so if we die, we all die together."

Besides the collective trauma appearing in Lebanese tweets and social media posts on this national mourning day, thousands have called for protests across the country and the diaspora, hoping that the country's political elite are pressured to start political and economic reforms as soon as possible, so it guarantees that the Beirut port blast is the first and last in their lifetime.