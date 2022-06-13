Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Prays for Biden’s Death on Video

A video shared online from a private religious event has prompted strong online responses, as Colorado's congresswoman Lauren Boebert appeared praying for the death of US President Joe Biden.

Lauren Boebert’s prayer for President Joe Biden: “May his days be few.” pic.twitter.com/1ft1LoYqnK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 11, 2022

Lauren Boebert delivered a speech to an audience at the Family Camp Meeting at Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, during which she said "I do want you to know that I pray for our President. Psalm 109:8 says, 'May his days be few and another take his office".

The crowd then broke into loud giggles before Lauren Boebert went on saying "Hallelujah! Glory to God".

In response, social media users heavily attacked the Republican lawmaker, saying it was" irresponsible of a politician to wish for the demise of their political opponent, particularly the head of the state". Some users considered her prayer a "threat to the President", pointing to the illegality of threatening officials per US laws.

Lauren Boebert claims the devil used the pandemic to trick people into thinking they can just watch church online instead of attending in person. pic.twitter.com/GbeAoRO94H — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 13, 2022

Other commentators continued watching other videos that emerged from the same event, during which representative Lauren Boebert voiced support for several conspiracy theories, including one where she claimed the COVID19 pandemic was "the devil's way of tricking people into thinking they can just watch church online instead of attending in person".

American commentators also linked Lauren Boebert's prayer for the demise of Joe Biden to her strong position rejecting recent proposals of gun control in the US, following the Texas elementary school shooting.

The Democratic administration of Joe Biden has so far expressed support for possible laws aimed at regulating the purchase of guns and semi-automatic weapons in the United States, including raising the minimum age of purchase to 18 on a federal level.

The move came after 19 elementary school kids and 2 teachers were killed in a mass shooting by a teenage boy in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022.

Discussing gun control in the US Congress has prompted strong opposition by several GOP lawmakers who often associate Americans' right to bear arms with the Second constitutional amendment set back in 1791.

Lauren Boebert is one of the biggest supporters of guns in the US Congress. Last December, she made headlines as she posed with her four kids for the annual Christmas photo while each of her underage kids had held a gun.