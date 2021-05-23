Controversial Preacher Waseem Yousef Allegedly Beaten Up in UAE

Social media pages have shared a photo claiming that the controversial Emirati preacher Waseem Yousef was beaten up by a man in UAE and that his car was set on fire.

An unidentified picture was widely shared on Twitter saying that a man has hit the Jordanian-Emirati preacher and then burnt his car due to his latest stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

#وسيم_يوسف يتعرض للضرب على يد شاب إماراتي وحرق سيارته في #الامارات حسب ما ذكر. pic.twitter.com/9GY7TPzdTq — وش سـالفة الهاشتاق! (@abt_tag) May 22, 2021

Till this moment there’s no official statement whether this news is true or not. However, multiple social media users claimed that the Emirati authorities have begun probing into the incident alleging that an Emirati man, whose identity is still unknown, was behind the attack on Waseem Yousef.

The Emirati preacher hasn’t even posted any information on his official social media accounts about whether the photo of the attack is true or false.

Fake news, all that is circulated on the communication sites about the preacher # Wasim Yusuf and this is the correct news👇 #وسيم_يوسف pic.twitter.com/LLHBWq9XiM — s (@rozessss0) May 22, 2021

Preacher Waseem has been trending on the news since the latest 11-day clashes between Israel and Hamas for taking the Israeli regime's side and calling Hamas a terrorist organization. He also revealed that he feels dishonored to have the Jordanian and Palestinian nationalities.

After his controversial Tweets, several members of parliament in Jordan have urged to revoke his Jordanian nationality.

الكلب وسيم يوسف ولا دوله عربيه صارت تعترف فيه وحتى الصهيونيين فضحوه بعد ما خلصو منو هذا مصير كل خائن وكلب مال 💪🏼#غزة_تنتفض #غزة_تنتصر_للقدس #غزة_الآن #غزة_تحت_القضف #GazaUnderAttak #وسيم_يوسف pic.twitter.com/KRdTSgibCs — هنا فلسطين #غزه_تنتفض 🇵🇸 (@xx6cj) May 17, 2021

Loads of pro-Palestinian activists have shared memes after the alleged news about Waseem Yousef being attacked in UAE was released; adding that he deserved it due to his support to the Israeli attacks on Gaza and Palestinians, which killed 243 people, including more than 100 women and children.

On the other hand, some social media users have denied the allegations saying that the photo is believed to be for an incident that took place in 2019 of a burning car that killed 2 children. The same photo was shared by the Abu Dhabi Police’s official Twitter account back in November 13, 2019.

According to Alroeya news, two kids aged 1.5 and 3 years old were found dead after being left in a car in Abu Dhabi, UAE back then.

Waseem Yousef is a Jordanian-Emirati preacher, born in Irbid city. He traveled to UAE to work in oneiromancy and he wrote a book about it. Preacher Yousef obtained the Emirati nationality in 2014.