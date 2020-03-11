Coronavirus; A Weapon of Intimidation or a Defence Mechanism?

A Chinese passenger got roughed up on Thai Airways after using Coronavirus as a way to express her frustration due to plane take-off delay. Following that incident, She realized that coughing directly at the flight attendant was not a good idea.

تم ضرب وتقييد امرأة من قبل طاقم الرحلة على متن الخطوط الجوية التايلاندية بعد أن شعرت بالضيق بسبب تأخر طيران الطائرة، فقامت بالسعال على المضيفة، فظن المضيف أنها تنشر فيروس كورونا، فما كان منه إلا أن قام بضربها بشكل متعمد ليغيّبها عن الوعي، ويحتجزها بعيداً عن الركاب. pic.twitter.com/qZtZb0aLJ4 — صحيفة الرؤية (@Alroeya) March 10, 2020

Thai Airways staff had to restrain an unruly Chinese passenger after she coughed aggressively at a flight attendant. https://t.co/6sQjCGSXGw

— Yahoo Philippines (@YahooPH) March 11, 2020

2020 started off with the Coronavirus; the virus that has become an epidemic invading more than 100 countries worldwide and causing more than 4,000 deaths so far. Moreover, beyond its physical effect on the human body, the damage had an influence on all life aspects; from businesses tumbling and economies suffering to racial discrimination and social and cultural problems arising.

Recently, an airplane crew had to violently restrain a passenger after she deliberately coughed at a flight attendant as means to express her annoyance towards the delay in taking-off. The staff had to physically detain her as she showed a bit of resistance.

As the video went viral on social media, online users had various reactions towards the exaggerated behavior of the flight crew.

مادام الطائرة على الأرض كان يجب اخبار رجال الأمن وهم يتولون المسئولية . وهم متواجدين عند باب الطائرة . الشئ الثاني إذا صحيح أنهم ابقوا الركاب في الطائرة 7 ساعات فهذا كثير .

— 🇦🇪 طارق بن جاسم 🐎 tariq 🇦🇪 (@tjam_canon) March 11, 2020

Translation : “First of all, if the plane didn't take off yet, why didn’t they just call airport security to handle this while they’re next to the gate. Secondly, to place passengers under quarantine for 7 hours is too long.”

Lucio Pascarelli, previous Deputy Director (ICT Operations) at the UNHCR and Chief Operations and Technology Center - United Nations -Amman, stresses;

“After 57 years traveling the world, 33 working for the UN including WHO, I think the biggest impact will be economic and social. This will bring out the best and worst in us.”











