Could Trump Be Right This Time? World Health Organisation's Early Reports Could Be Misleading

The heated debate, between US President Donald Trump and the World Health Organization regarding early reports on the novel coronavirus, has only been getting more controversial.

President Trump rips the World Health Organization, saying they "minimized the threat very strongly" of coronavirus and got everything wrong. pic.twitter.com/QUwoYQIq8B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2020

While Trump continues to accuse the WHO and Chinese authorities of hiding the truth; related to how COVID-19 is transmitted and the actual numbers of people infected, the World Health Organization insists that his statements are only made to justify the devastating spike of coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States.

Social media users have been looking for online evidence to examine both reactions and to decide on whether the WHO is a reliable source when it comes to COVID-19 information, especially after the US President has threatened to cut financial funding for the international organization.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

In a Twitter post last January, the WHO cited "preliminary" investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities as proof that the coronavirus "can't be transmitted by human contact."

Yet after taking time to respond to the December 2019, Chinese reports of a new acute respiratory disease which "has never been identified by humans before," the World Health Organization became subject to accusations of acting too late on the global level, and thus causing the wide-spread of the disease.

How many lives could have been saved if China had been honest from the start? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) March 18, 2020

Some online users went on to accuse the international organization of covering up the truth of the deadly virus, which first generated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and providing "misleading" information to the rest of the world, until it was too late for governments to control or contain the virus.

Additionally, China is facing lots of rising questions regarding the real death toll resulting from the viral outbreak, despite local reports of life "getting back to normal" in most Chinese regions and health officials reporting no new cases for the last few weeks.

"Please quarantine from politicizing COVID."



Following threats from Pres. Trump to pull U.S. funding for the organization, WHO director-general urges national unity, saying the virus "exploits" political fissures. https://t.co/0g8zCciDK0 pic.twitter.com/eEo3jkWPJg — ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2020

Responding to Trump's accusations, many social media users pointed out that he too had made several statements downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus, even after it devastated European countries like Italy and Spain last month, suggesting that his administration has been acting late as well.

Donald Trump on high gear to shift blame to @WHO and axe the head in the MIDDLE of a PANDEMIC. Sounds more like salvaging the Trump presidency who insisted from day one that the #coronavirus was a common flu. — Igbayima Stephen (@igba_m) April 8, 2020

The World Health Organization called COVID-19 a global pandemic on Jan 30th and Trump spent the next 6 weeks pretending that it was no big deal, it was milder than the flu, it would disappear in April, and that US cases would go down to zero.



But sure, WHO "missed the call". pic.twitter.com/Bl6CqkuMhc — emigre80 (@emigre80) April 8, 2020

The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the world, with the US and Europe paying the highest price in terms of human victims.

The international death toll of COVID-19 nears 90k victims with more than 1.5 million cases worldwide.