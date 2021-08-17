Which 6 Countries Are 'Welcoming' the Taliban Rule of Afghanistan?

As unexpected as it is, Afghanistan is now under full control of the Taliban, only three months after the militant group launched its attack on the country that was invaded by the US in 2001.

On Sunday evening, 15 Taliban militants entered the presidential palace in Kabul, only hours after the ousted President Ashraf Ghani left for good. This Taliban "victory" has stirred so much worry across the world, considering that the group's reign of Afghanistan during the late 1990s and early 2000s was not remembered well by Afghans, who, once the Taliban was defeated by the US in 2001, told stories of horror and fear about the group's strict interpretation and implementation of Islamic rules.

However, the international alienation of the Taliban seems to be changing, not only because the group is now the de facto ruler of the country, but also because its spokesmen keep reassuring the world of a "different experience;" saying that they have learned their lessons from the past.

So far, no country has officially recognized the Taliban rule over Afghanistan, but positive messages have emerged from more than one place, suggesting a close step by several countries.

1. Pakistan

In the neighbouring country where the Taliban is also active, President Imran Khan delivered a public speech commenting on the event in Afghanistan, calling the Taliban takeover "breaking the chains of slavery."

“It is more difficult to free your mind from mental slavery, Afghans have broken the shackles of slavery”, PM Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/zpWr6YTYVh — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) August 16, 2021

Over the past few months, the Pakistani President has been quite critical of the US presence in Afghanistan. Less than a month ago, Khan blamed the US for its decision to minimize its military presence and announce a withdrawal date, expecting it to mean a victory for the Taliban.

2. Oman

The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Ahmad bin Hamad al-Khalili released a statement in "celebration" of the Taliban takeover, calling it a "clear victory and the grand conquering of the aggressor invaders."

Statement from Grand Mufti of Oman.



We congratulate the brotherly Muslim people of Afghanistan for the clear victory over the aggressor invaders & we follow this by congratulating ourselves & the entire Islamic nation for the fulfillment of God’s sincere promise.#Kabul https://t.co/P5wKQtqPVO — Muhammad Sarmad 🏳️ (@Sarmad4834) August 16, 2021

The Mufti's statement follows news that the ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made it to Oman upon leaving Afghanistan, amid expectations that he will be heading to the US soon.

3. Russia

Even though the Taliban was first formed in the 1980s by Afghans who wanted to conquer the Russian presence in their country, Russia's statements following the Taliban 2021 takeover seem more friendly than expected.

'Not an enemy' any more: Russia courts the Taliban.



While many countries scrambled to empty their embassies and remove their staff from Afghanistan, Russia is staying put - and the Taliban is 'guarding their diplomats'https://t.co/o5g1YUil0B pic.twitter.com/9nVSzFG47J — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 17, 2021

Reuters reported statements made by the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, praising the group's conduct. Zhirnov told a local radio station that "the situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city. The situation in Kabul now under the Taliban is better than it was under (President) Ashraf Ghani," according to Reuters's report.

4. China

Currently, only the embassies of Russia and China are functioning in Afghanistan. Both are being guarded by the Taliban.

Similarly, despite the lack of official recognition so far, Chinese officials have not expressed any negative messages towards the Taliban. A government spokesperson has instead talked about Chinese willingness to "deepen friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover.

5. Turkey

As its government prepared for a new influx of Afghan refugees, the Turkish officials have talked about being open to relations with a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Today, the Turkish Foreign Minister told the press that the Taliban's "positive messages are welcomed by Turkey."

6. Saudi Arabia

Even though Saudi official comments on the developments taking place in Afghanistan have only called on the different parties to "preserve innocent lives" without taking political sides, the Russian state-owned Sputnik news agency has hinted that Saudi Arabia is preparing to become "the world's first country to recognize a Taliban government in Afghanistan."

Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property https://t.co/z90e7mdzlb pic.twitter.com/aZTvJUBGyY — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021

However, these reports remain unverified as they have not been backed by Saudi-based sources.