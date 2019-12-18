Couple Arrested for "Disrespecting" Abaya in Saudi Arabia

A video in which a couple appeared “inappropriately”, where the man undresses the woman off her Abaya saying “the time of Abaya is over” sparked a massive controversy in Saudi Arabia.

"Why are you wearing the abaya? You can take it off now, we're in the era of entertainment." The man says before he sits next to the woman, flirts with her, and kisses her hand.

Translation: “Our society looks down on these disgusting people. They are promoting public immorality. They should either respect our costumes and traditions or leave our country.”

Since the circulation of the video across social media, Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution issued arrest warrants against the couple.

Saudi Twitter users claimed that the couple are from Syrian, Moroccan and even Jordanian nationalities, in attempt to defend Saudi conservative traditions.

Translation: “Stop saying these people are from Saudi Arabia. These are Syrian and Moroccan paid actors who are being used to misrepresent our Kingdom and sabotage Riyadh Season.”

Translation: “The woman is Syrian, and the woman is Jordanian. These people don’t represent Saudi Arabia.”

The couple will face charges of "insulting religious values and public morals." Saudi people reacted to the video by pointing out that the man has "violated the kingdom's rules and regulations." Many called on authorities to punish the man because they felt he was trying to ridicule the abaya, a clothing item Saudi women are still required to wear when in public. Others were upset because the man's mockery comes at a time when the kingdom is working hard on forging a new era based on modern values for its future generations.

Translation: “This is a hate campaign targeting Saudi Arabia, attacking our religion, tradition and politics. These people should be fought and punished for their conspiracies against our Kingdom.”

Translation: “Look how beautiful our Abaya is, and how wrong these people are for disrespecting it.”

Saudi Arabia has been shifting its approach regarding entertainment by organizing festivals and concerts that have been a first in the kingdom's history. With its latest events: Jeddah Season, Riyadh Season, and Diriyah Season, the country has been attempting to become more lenient towards music, clothes worn in public, and tourism. The man in the video is a reaction to this sudden change, especially when it comes to female tourists not having to wear an abaya when visiting the country.